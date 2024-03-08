Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives $41.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVH. Barclays began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVH

Evolent Health Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE EVH opened at $34.02 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,959 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth $74,520,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth $80,930,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth $43,759,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,175 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.