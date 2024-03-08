Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) Insider James (Jim) Askew Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Askew purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.25 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,530.00 ($21,123.38).

Evolution Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Evolution Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Evolution Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

