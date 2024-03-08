Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXC. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.82.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. Exelon has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

