Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,096.47

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,096.47 and last traded at $1,087.36, with a volume of 4258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,069.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,085.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $997.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $908.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $52.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 16.27%.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

