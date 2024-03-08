Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 14,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $208,100.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,488.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 14,939 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $208,100.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 514,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,488.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 48,640 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $677,555.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,396,946.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 378,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,462 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. Fastly has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

