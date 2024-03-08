F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance

F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 983 ($12.48) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 967.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 915.54. F&C Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 825.67 ($10.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,000 ($12.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,523.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at F&C Investment Trust

In related news, insider Anuradha (Anu) Chugh bought 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 954 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £19,881.36 ($25,233.35). In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.54) per share, for a total transaction of £988 ($1,253.97). Also, insider Anuradha (Anu) Chugh purchased 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 954 ($12.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,881.36 ($25,233.35). Insiders purchased 2,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

