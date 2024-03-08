Financial Contrast: QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) versus PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for QuinStreet and PayPal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 1 3 0 2.75 PayPal 0 23 12 0 2.34

QuinStreet currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.51%. PayPal has a consensus price target of $70.63, suggesting a potential upside of 20.73%. Given PayPal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than QuinStreet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet -14.28% -32.98% -22.56% PayPal 14.26% 20.84% 5.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares QuinStreet and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuinStreet and PayPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $549.59 million 1.53 -$68.87 million ($1.44) -10.60 PayPal $29.77 billion 2.11 $4.25 billion $3.84 15.23

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than QuinStreet. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PayPal beats QuinStreet on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

