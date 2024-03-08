Financial Survey: SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) vs. POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET)

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SMART Global and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

SMART Global currently has a consensus price target of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.19%. POET Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Given POET Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than SMART Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.0% of POET Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of SMART Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SMART Global and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global -15.14% 20.15% 4.12% POET Technologies -2,526.04% -184.98% -147.49%

Volatility & Risk

SMART Global has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMART Global and POET Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.44 billion 0.87 -$187.53 million ($3.97) -6.09 POET Technologies $550,000.00 117.82 -$21.04 million ($0.55) -2.45

POET Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SMART Global. SMART Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POET Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SMART Global beats POET Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc., a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services. It also provides Penguin Computing that focus on technical computing for core and cloud environments through HPC and AI solutions; and Penguin Edge, an edge computing solution for embedded and wireless applications including high-performance products for government, health care, industrial, and telecommunications applications. In addition, the company offers Stratus, which provides simplified, protected, and autonomous fault tolerant computing solutions in the data center and at the Edge through hardware and software services; and leading-edge solutions to education, energy, financial services, government, hyperscale, and manufacturing markets. Further, it provides LED-based products comprising blue and green LED chips based on gallium nitride, and related materials under Cree LED brand; and surface mount devices under the Cree LED XLamp and J Series brand. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

