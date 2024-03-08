Finexia Financial Group Limited (ASX:FNX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Finexia Financial Group Limited (ASX:FNX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Finexia Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98.

Finexia Financial Group Company Profile

Finexia Financial Group Limited provides funds management, advisory, and market trading services in Australia. The company operates through Private Credit, Funds and Asset Management, and Stockbroking and Corporate Advisory segments. It offers equity capital markets services to retail and wholesale clients; share market trading and advisory services comprising equities, options, commodities, foreign exchange, and CFDs; commercial and private lending, and capital and lending services; and broking and financial, as well as broker retail administration services.

