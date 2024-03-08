Finexia Financial Group Limited (ASX:FNX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Finexia Financial Group Limited (ASX:FNX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
Finexia Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98.
Finexia Financial Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Finexia Financial Group
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for Finexia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finexia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.