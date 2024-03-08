First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Insider Lorrie F. Asker Sells 1,921 Shares

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $50,042.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares in the company, valued at $179,979.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $26.63. 104,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,394. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.50 million. Analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 75.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.