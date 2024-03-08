First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$17.00.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.03.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49. The firm has a market cap of C$10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.97. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

