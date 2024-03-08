First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,063. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $84.47. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.