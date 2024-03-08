First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.77

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.77 and last traded at $97.59, with a volume of 27857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.40.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.21. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 308,360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 78,217 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,468,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,146,000.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

