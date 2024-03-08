First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Head to Head Survey

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cheesecake Factory and First Watch Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheesecake Factory 3 6 4 0 2.08 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 3 1 2.83

Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus target price of $34.82, indicating a potential downside of 5.15%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.88%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Cheesecake Factory.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheesecake Factory 2.95% 41.66% 4.74% First Watch Restaurant Group 2.85% 4.65% 2.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheesecake Factory $3.44 billion 0.55 $101.35 million $2.06 17.82 First Watch Restaurant Group $891.55 million 1.66 $6.91 million $0.41 60.46

Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. Cheesecake Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It operates restaurants under the brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Flower Child, Fox Restaurant Concepts. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

