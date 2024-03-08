FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) CEO Sells $53,296.88 in Stock

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 29,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $53,296.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,808,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tim Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Tim Hwang sold 30,131 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $41,882.09.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Tim Hwang sold 35,882 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $36,240.82.

FiscalNote Price Performance

Shares of NOTE opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of FiscalNote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FiscalNote

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOTE. Barclays PLC increased its position in FiscalNote by 693.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FiscalNote by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FiscalNote by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

