FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Holdings Raised by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 44,283.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in FMC by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,597,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in FMC by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after purchasing an additional 330,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FMC by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $63.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $128.52.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

