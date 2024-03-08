Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Williams Trading reiterated a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 444.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.