Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$0.99. 157,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 451,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Forsys Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.22 million, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.76.

About Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for uranium properties. Its flagship project is the Norasa Uranium Project, which includes the Valencia project and the Namibplaas projects located in the Republic of Namibia.

