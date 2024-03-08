Fortress Biotech, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Fortress Biotech Price Performance
Shares of FBIOP opened at $15.98 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
