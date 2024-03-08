Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now forecasts that the closed-end fund will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

BEN stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.