Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 16,380 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.32, for a total value of $3,707,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,624,710.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $12,872,282.52.

On Thursday, January 25th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $9,888,773.70.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $12,904,568.40.

On Friday, January 12th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $13,133,504.64.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 101,936 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $17,712,399.36.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $15,493,308.96.

On Monday, December 11th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $13,606,052.52.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $242.62 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $242.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average of $119.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 898.59 and a beta of 3.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 118,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 61,788 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on COIN. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.