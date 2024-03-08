Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo Sells 742 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $18,067.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $58,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 34,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,305. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

