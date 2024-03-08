Front Row Advisors LLC Has $60,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.53. The company had a trading volume of 688,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,423. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

