Front Row Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IJS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.45. The stock had a trading volume of 87,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,093. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.21. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

