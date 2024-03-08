Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FULT. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.06.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 885,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,978 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fulton Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 88,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,444,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,061,000 after buying an additional 216,465 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

