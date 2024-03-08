Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Insider Buys 10,132 Shares

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$11,753.12 ($7,631.90).
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 1st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 22,132 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$24,898.50 ($16,167.86).
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 20,321 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,759.52 ($14,778.91).
Future Generation Australia Stock Performance
About Future Generation Australia
