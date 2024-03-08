FY2024 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.56.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $112.22 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.93.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.97%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

