FY2024 EPS Estimates for STERIS plc Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of STERIS in a report released on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $8.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.68. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s FY2025 earnings at $9.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.98 EPS.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.
Get Our Latest Analysis on STERIS
STERIS Stock Performance
Shares of STE opened at $233.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.89.
Institutional Trading of STERIS
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,763,000 after acquiring an additional 252,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.
STERIS Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STERIS
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.