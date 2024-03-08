G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

GIII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.44. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 569.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 90,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,884,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 277.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.