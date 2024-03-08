Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLPG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Galapagos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

GLPG stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,568,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth $8,647,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Galapagos by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Galapagos by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth $5,284,000. 29.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

