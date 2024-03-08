Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 10th.

Generation Development Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 130.72, a current ratio of 234.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Generation Development Group Company Profile

Generation Development Group Limited manages and markets life insurance and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Benefit Funds Management and Funds Administration, and Other Business. It offers investment bond product solutions and administration and management services.

