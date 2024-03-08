Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Genesco Trading Up 2.3 %

Genesco stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Genesco has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.43 million, a PE ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.04. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth about $24,863,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Genesco by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genesco by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 38,049 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Genesco by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

