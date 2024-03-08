Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Genesco also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.60-1.00 EPS.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of GCO stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.61. Genesco has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $48.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.04. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Genesco by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Genesco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.