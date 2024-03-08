Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 9,115 Shares of WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) Stock

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 9,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of A$19,961.85 ($12,962.24).

WAM Global Stock Performance

About WAM Global

(Get Free Report)

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.