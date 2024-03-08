Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Gevo had a negative net margin of 546.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Gevo Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEVO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,662. Gevo has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $201.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gevo

In other Gevo news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 24,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $30,722.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,914.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GEVO. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gevo from $1.50 to $1.36 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gevo from $3.60 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Earnings History for Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

