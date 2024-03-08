Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Gevo had a negative net margin of 546.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Gevo Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEVO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,662. Gevo has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $201.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gevo

In other Gevo news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 24,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $30,722.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,914.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEVO. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gevo from $1.50 to $1.36 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gevo from $3.60 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Stories

