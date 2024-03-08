GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 619,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,675,000 after buying an additional 231,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after purchasing an additional 75,525 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 643,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,704,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,017,000 after purchasing an additional 492,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Up 1.1 %

GFL opened at $35.30 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.00 and a beta of 1.14.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GFL Environmental

About GFL Environmental

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.