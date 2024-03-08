GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at TD Cowen

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.52. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,567,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in GitLab during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GitLab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GitLab during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

