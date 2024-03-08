GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $76.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.40.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.52. GitLab has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $5,294,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,457,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

