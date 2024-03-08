Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Declares Dividend of $1.13

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.1332 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.77.

Glanbia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GLAPY opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $66.71 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

