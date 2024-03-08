Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of GLBE opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 1.09. Global-e Online has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

