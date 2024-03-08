Global Ship Lease’s (GSL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $25.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $19.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $705.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 45.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 18.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

