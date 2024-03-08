Global Ship Lease’s (GSL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $25.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.
Global Ship Lease Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $19.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $705.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 45.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
