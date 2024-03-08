Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.
GWRS stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. 5,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,498. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $310.58 million, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
