Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

GDEN opened at $34.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CFO Charles Protell sold 10,104 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $414,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 643,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,397,563. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 86.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

