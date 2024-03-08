Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.64). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $313.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 8.07. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.88.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,726,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,749 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,635,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 367,306 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,187,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

