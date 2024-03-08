Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $997,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

