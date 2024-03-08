Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 26

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Grafton Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GFTU stock opened at GBX 973.80 ($12.36) on Friday. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 737.20 ($9.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,000 ($12.69). The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,153.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 947.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 880.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GFTU shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.33) to GBX 950 ($12.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.23) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

