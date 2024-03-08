Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.51

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 260711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Grindr Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Grindr in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Grindr by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindr during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grindr during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Grindr during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

