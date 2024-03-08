Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 1.2 %

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $264.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.33 and a 12 month high of $310.08.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

