GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 166,722 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,722 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.72% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Quarry LP bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 132.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.80 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

