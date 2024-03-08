GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 18,142 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 227.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AAON by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,594 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 46.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,751 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 50.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,329,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,754 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 111.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,606,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after purchasing an additional 847,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,098,000 after purchasing an additional 775,266 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $1,305,846.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $973,963.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $968,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $1,305,846.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $973,963.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,064 shares of company stock worth $4,572,247. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.74. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

